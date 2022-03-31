Neato Burrito, which has five shops in the Harrisburg area, has permanently closed its one restaurant in Lancaster County.

“We were as busy as ever but could not hire and retain reliable staff no matter what we offered or where we advertised,” co-owner Shayne Edmunds said of the decision to permanently close the shop at 1917 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

“We had been running the Lancaster Neato Burrito with staff from our Harrisburg area shops hoping to wait out the drought. It became unsustainable,” Edmunds said.

Neato Burrito’s menu features a variety of chicken, beef and pork burritos and burrito bowls topped with house-made salsas. The Manheim Township location opened in 2011.