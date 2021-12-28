The Sheetz at Columbia Avenue and Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township is closing Sunday so it can be torn down, and then rebuilt. A late March reopening is planned.

When the work is done, the Sheetz at 3101 Columbia Ave. will have the convenience store operator’s latest design, as well as some new inside seating, said Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner. While the store has a liquor license, it is currently inactive, and the location won’t be selling beer or wine when it reopens, Ruffner said.

The 4,700-square-foot convenience store opened in 2006 after the Altoona-based convenience store operator bought and then tore down the Kreider Dairy Farms Restaurant that had been there. The store is one of 17 Lancaster County locations for Sheetz.