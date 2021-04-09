Cinnaholic, which features freshly baked cinnamon rolls, has opened in a new location in Manheim Township.

The shop, which debuted in late summer 2017 at 1573 Manheim Pike, is now open at 1831 Oregon Pike. The new spot is the former home of Plum Street Gourmet, which never reopened after closing at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

At Cinnaholic, cinnamon rolls can be customized with 25 different glazes and toppings. There are also six “rolls of the day” displayed for customers who may have trouble deciding. In addition to cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic has chocolate chip cookies, brownies, fudge and cakes as well as a variety of coffee drinks. It also sells a cinnacake, which is a cake made of cinnamon rolls. All products are vegan.

Cinnaholic began in 2010 with a bakery in Berkeley, California. Cinnaholic’s founders, Florian and Shannon Radke, appeared in 2014 on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” where they declined a $200,000 investment. Since then, Cinnaholic has opened 20 franchise-owned stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The franchisee for the Lancaster store is Veronica Risser, who owns Alps, a document management company in York.

Cinnaholic Address: 1831 Oregon Pike. Hours: 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Sunday. Info.: 717-617-2454, cinnaholiclancaster.com, facebook.com/Cinnaholic.Lancaster