Cinnaholic, a franchise that features freshly baked cinnamon rolls, closed its only Lancaster County location at 1831 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township earlier this month.

“With all the success and the rapid growth that Cinnaholic is experiencing, we are realizing that some locations work better for our gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others,” read a post on the shop’s since-deleted Facebook page which said, “we hit limits in this particular location.”

A spokesperson for Cinnaholic declined to elaborate on the reasons for the closure and said there weren’t any “immediate plans” for a new location in the Lancaster area.

In Manheim Township, Cinnaholic originally opened in 2017 at 1573 Manheim Pike, a location that closed at the beginning of the pandemic and never reopened. Cinnaholic then moved in April 2021 to 1831 Oregon Pike, the former home of Plum Street Gourmet.

Cinnaholic began in 2010 with a bakery in Berkeley, California. Cinnaholic’s founders, Florian and Shannon Radke, appeared in 2014 on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” where they declined a $200,000 investment offer. Cinnaholic now has opened 60 franchise-owned stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.