Chop Sushi, a downtown Lancaster restaurant that featured Hawaiian raw fish salad, is closing after operating for five years.

Owner Nate Abel cited a shrinking crowd of downtown workers and longtime employees leaving the restaurant industry as factors in the decision to close the small restaurant at 126 N. Prince St. Abel, who previously worked in banking, said it was “personally time for me to do something else.” The restaurant’s last day is Frida, but is online offering online ordering.

“After 5 years, we will be shutting our doors for good. It has been a wonderful time getting to serve the great people of Lancaster. Thank you for all your support and wonderful memories,” Abel posted on Facebook.

Poke, the restaurant’s featured dish, is like sushi served in a bowl instead of as a roll. The restaurant also offers hibachi bowls with cooked seafood, chicken and steak mixed with rice and vegetables.

Chop Sushi offered some set selections but also let patrons customize their bowls in its cafeteria-style line. It had seating for around 25, including four seats at a window counter. Before it was Chop Sushi, the space had been the home for children’s boutique Angels & Dollbabies. Prior to that it was Fork N Spoon Café.