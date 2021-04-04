Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened in Ephrata Crossing, the new shopping center near routes 322 and 222 in Ephrata Township.

Located at 823 E. Main St., the cafeteria-style chain restaurant features a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads. The 2,500-square-foot Chipotle takes a spot along Route 322 near the recently-opened Jersey Mike’s Subs. It operates with around 25 employees.

The Chipotle in Ephrata features a “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru lane used exclusively for orders placed through the restaurant’s digital app.

The Ephrata restaurant is the third Lancaster County location for Chipotle, which also has restaurants along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township. Another Chipotle is planned for a small shopping center being built near Tanger Outlets slated to debut this summer.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Chipotle operates more than 2,750 U.S. restaurants, all of which are company-owned.

Chipotle Address: 823 E. Main St., Ephrata Hours: 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily Info.: 717-466-5668, chipotle.com.