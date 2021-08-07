Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new restaurant Tuesday near Tanger Outlets.

Located at 2232 Lincoln Highway East, the cafeteria-style chain restaurant features a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads. The roughly 2,300-square-foot Chipotle takes a spot in East Lancaster Plaza, a newly-built shopping center where Jersey Mike’s Subs recently opened.

The new Chipotle features a “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru lane used exclusively for orders placed through the restaurant’s digital app.

The East Lampeter Township restaurant is the third Lancaster County location for Chipotle, which also has restaurants in Ephrata and along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Chipotle operates more than 2,750 U.S. restaurants, all of which are company-owned.

East Lancaster Plaza was built on the site of the former Star Buffet, where in March 2017 two children were sickened after drinking tainted apple juice. Soon thereafter, the restaurant was closed for unrelated building code violations, then reopened about a month later. Tests eventually determined the children were sickened by crystal lye that somehow got on the foam cups in which the restaurant served the juice.