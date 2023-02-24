Elk County-based Chicken Hill Distillery is making plans to open a tasting room at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

The distillery will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space next to Levi’s Outlet, where it will feature its corn moonshine as well as whiskey, brandy and rum. The retail shop will also offer samples.

Owned by Chris Kline and Dan Meyer, Chicken Hill Distillery began production in 2017 in Kersey, a town about an hour-and-a-half drive northwest of State College. Its name comes from a road near the distillery.

Chicken Hill Distillery also has retail outlets in Clarington, Forest County, and Ligonier, Westmoreland County. Last fall, Chicken Hill Distillery expanded its production facility and opened a tasting room in Gettysburg.

The owners hope to open the new tasting room in early April, but the opening date is subject to receiving required approvals from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said Nicole Meyer, who is Dan’s wife and Chris Kline’s sister. She said Lancaster County was chosen because they used to visit the area and have had success with the store in Gettysburg, which is also in an outlet shopping center.

Chicken Hill Distillery Address: 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive, East Lampeter Township (Tanger Outlets). Planned opening: Early April. Info: chickenhilldistillery.com, facebook.com/chickenhilldistillery