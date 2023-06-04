Elk County-based Chicken Hill Distillery has opened a retail shop at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

The new shop occupies a 2,500-square-foot space next to Levi’s Outlet, where it features its corn moonshine as well as whiskey, brandy and rum. The retail shop offers samples.

Owned by Chris Kline and Dan Meyer, Chicken Hill Distillery began production in 2017 in Kersey, a town about an hour-and-a-half drive northwest of State College. Its name comes from a road near the distillery.

Chicken Hill Distillery also has retail outlets in Clarington, Forest County, and Ligonier, Westmoreland County. Last fall, Chicken Hill Distillery expanded its production facility and opened a tasting room in Gettysburg.

Chicken Hill’s owners said they chose to open a new location in Lancaster County because they used to visit the area and have had success with their store in Gettysburg, which is also in an outlet shopping center.