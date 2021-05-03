Checkers Bistro served its final meal last week, ending a 15-year run for the Lancaster city restaurant.

“Checkers Bistro marked the end of an era on Friday, April 30, 2021 and closed its doors,” read a message on the door of the restaurant at 398 Harrisburg Ave., as well as on its Facebook page.

“We are grateful for our loyal guests and staff, who showed us so much kindness and support over the past 15 years, and shared our passion for hospitality,” the message said.

Checkers Bistro first opened in 2006 at 300 W. James St., moving about a block away in 2014 to its spot in the Champion Forge Center, taking a spot previously occupied by Rosa Rosa Ristorante Italiano.

Before opening the new spot owners David Payne, Masami Kawano and Jeff Thornton oversaw extensive renovations that included building a stone-topped bar, a row of tables along the long window and a number of banquette seats. The move boosted the seating capacity from 110 to about 170.

None of Checkers’ owners responded to messages left seeking comment on its closure.