Central Market Flowers by Perfect Pots has opened a new retail shop in Lancaster city, taking a spot that has been a flower shop for more than 30 years.

Central Market Flowers is leasing the roughly 3,000-square-foot shop at 258 N. Queen that includes showroom and workroom areas. The new location centralizes production areas for Central Market Flowers, which has a stand in Lancaster Central Market, a small retail shop at 5 W. King St., and a store at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse.

Owner Laura Lapp said she jumped at the chance the lease the space when it became available, saying it allows her to move production from the 300-square-foot King Street location. It also has more space for house plants, pottery and gifts as well as a wider variety of flower and garden displays.

“People know it as a place to come to get beautiful flowers in Lancaster. We’re beyond excited to continue that legacy,” she said.

Lapp began her business 14 years ago as Perfect Pots, which created container flower displays from her home in Strasburg. She soon expanded with a greenhouse in Strasburg, and then opened the Central Market stand in 2019, taking over from Rohrer Family Farm Flowers. Lapp subsequently opened the shop on King Street to give customers a place to shop on non-market days for her full-service flower shop.

The spot at the southwest corner of Queen and Chestnut Street has been a flower shop since 1986, when it became the home of Flowers by Flowers by Paulette. That shop was bought in 2017 by Luis Morales, who changed the name to El Jardin Flower & Garden Room. Morales closed to shop in June to pursue “another opportunity,” according to a post on El Jardin’s Facebook page.