Perfect Pots has revamped its store just off Penn Square in Lancaster city after moving floral production in September to a new, larger space on North Queen Street.

The roughly 300-square-foot shop at 5 W. King St. previously had a small retail space but also had been the main production area for the company that has a greenhouse in Strasburg.

With most production now done at the new store at 258 N. Queen St., Central Market Flowers on King now has an expanded selection of products, including more dried floral arrangements and floral jewelry, as well as houseplants and fresh flowers.

Owner Laura Lapp began the business 14 years ago when she started making container flower displays. In addition to the two Lancaster retail locations, she also has a stand at Lancaster Central Market and a store at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse.