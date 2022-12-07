The owners of Centerville Diner are adding a second restaurant at the former home of Country Table in Mount Joy Borough, which closed in April.

Expected to open by the end of December, the new restaurant at 740 E. Main St. will be called Centerville Diner 2 and will offer a nearly identical menu as the current diner at 100 S. Centerville Road in Manor Township.

The original Centerville Diner was opened in 2015 by Mohamed Sheasha and Ahmed Ayad, experienced restauranteurs who renovated what had been the Apple Tree Restaurant. With seating for around 200, Centerville Diner features breakfast served all day as well as Greek and Italian food along with Pennsylvania Dutch fare.

Centerville Diner 2 will open after some painting and light cosmetic renovations. It will have seating for around 280.

Sheasha said he and Ayad are adding a second location because business has been improving the last several years at the original restaurant.

Country Table was originally opened in 1983 by Roy and Fran Sauder. Fran Sauder’s brother, John Buckwalter, bought it in 1990 and ran it until Tom and Rosemarie “Roe” Daly took it over in 2000. The Dalys closed the restaurant in April when they retired.

The Dalys still own the restaurant property and will be leasing it for Centerville Diner 2. The property also has a First Citizens Bank branch and Rise Bake Shop, which is operated by the Dalys’ son and daughter-in-law.