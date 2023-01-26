The former Country Table Restaurant in Mount Joy Borough is reopening Monday, Jan. 30, as Centerville Diner 2, a second location for the owners of Centerville Diner along Route 462 just west of Lancaster city.

The new restaurant at 740 E. Main St. will offer nearly identical menu as the original diner at 100 S. Centerville Road in Manor Township that features breakfast all day as well as Greek and Italian food served along with Pennsylvania Dutch fare.

Mohamed Sheasha and Ahmed Ayad opened Centerville Diner 2 after doing some painting and light cosmetic renovations. With seating for 280, the new restaurant is larger than the 150-seat Manor Township diner Sheasha and Ayad opened in 2015 after renovating what had been the Apple Tree Restaurant.

Sheasha said he and Ayad are adding a second location because business has been improving the last several years at the Centerville Road location.

Country Table was originally opened in 1983 by Roy and Fran Sauder. Fran Sauder’s brother, John Buckwalter, bought it in 1990 and ran it until Tom and Rosemarie “Roe” Daly took it over in 2000. The Dalys closed the restaurant in April when they retired.

The Dalys still own the restaurant property and are leasing it for Centerville Diner 2. The property also has a First Citizens Bank branch and Rise Bake Shop, which is operated by the Dalys’ son and daughter-in-law.

Centerville Diner 2 Address: 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy Borough Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily Info.: 717-492-4115