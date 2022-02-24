The owners of Catalina’s Sports Bar & Grill say they won’t be reopening and are looking to sell the downtown Lancaster restaurant’s liquor license.

The restaurant at 38 W. Orange St. has been closed since last July when the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board began scrutinizing the restaurant following a July 3 shooting outside.

Wayne Pagan, who helped manage the bar owned by his brother Dennis, said last Tuesday the brothers are actively trying to sell the restaurant’s liquor license. The Pagans don’t own the three-story building itself, which is being independently offered for sale by U.S. Commercial Realty.

Dan Berger Jr. of U.S. Commercial Realty said the building went on the market in October and then was soon put under a sales agreement. But that sales agreement fell through, and the property went back up for sale in January. The list price is $1.495 million and includes furniture, fixtures and equipment, but not the liquor license.

Catalina’s originally opened in 2017, taking space that had been La Piazza Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, whose owners still own the building. The Pagans oversaw renovations of a 125-seat lounge in the back, an area that became a popular weekend nightclub.