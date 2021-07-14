In Denver, Castaneda Mexican Restaurant has temporarily moved across the street while some renovation work is done on its building.

Castaneda’s Mexican Restaurant, which opened in January 2019 at 336 Main St. moved earlier this month to 323 Main St. In the smaller location that’s the former home of Donnie’s Ice Cream Shop.

The new spot has a smaller indoor dining room but more space outside. It continues to feature a menu of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and fajitas. Ice cream has been added to the menu. Owner James Castaneda said he expects to be at the spot about two years, before moving back. He also has a Castaneda’s Mexican Restaurant in Robesonia.