A small Latino-themed grocery store is slated to open Monday, Jan. 9, in downtown Ephrata.

Casa Huerta is taking a spot at 1 S. State St., a roughly 900-square-foot space in a building at the southwest corner of the borough’s main intersection. The grocery store takes a spot next to Zenith’s Specialty Shop at the corner.

Casa Huerta is owned by Omar Huerta, a former restaurant worker who said he will carry a variety of traditional Mexican and Hispanic grocery items including snacks, canned goods, candy and drinks. The store will also have pastries as well as party supplies such as pinatas.

Huerta said he hopes the grocery store can eventually lead to him opening a Mexican restaurant in the area.

CASA HUERTA Address: 1 S. State St., Ephrata Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.