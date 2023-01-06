Casa Huerta2.jpg

Casa Huerta is opening in downtown Ephrata in a building at State and Main streets. 

 Chad Umble

A small Latino-themed grocery store is slated to open Monday, Jan. 9, in downtown Ephrata.

Casa Huerta is taking a spot at 1 S. State St., a roughly 900-square-foot space in a building at the southwest corner of the borough’s main intersection. The grocery store takes a spot next to Zenith’s Specialty Shop at the corner.

Casa Huerta is owned by Omar Huerta, a former restaurant worker who said he will carry a variety of traditional Mexican and Hispanic grocery items including snacks, canned goods, candy and drinks. The store will also have pastries as well as party supplies such as pinatas.

Huerta said he hopes the grocery store can eventually lead to him opening a Mexican restaurant in the area.

Pour Man's Brewing Co. to open downtown Ephrata taproom in former Sprecher's Hardware building
Dutch-Way Farm Market opens new store in Ephrata, joining Good's in former Kmart building
Metro by T-Mobile store opens at Royer building in downtown Ephrata

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags