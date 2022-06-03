The owners of Rural City Beer in Reamstown and Cartel Brewing & Blending in Lancaster are the new operators of a seasonal beer garden in Lancaster city

With space for about 200, the Cartel & Rural City Beer Garden at 595 N. Charlotte St. occupies a spot that was a beer garden last year for Wyndridge Farm. It is situated in the former J.C. Snavely Lumber yard that is part of The Warehouse District, which includes the nearby Champion Forge Center.

Slated to run through at least the end of October, Cartel & Rural City Beer Garden will feature a variety of the brewers’ own beers in a space that will also host food trucks and trailers and offer live music.