Cartel Brewing & Blending is moving its small craft brewery and beer cafe in Manheim Township to the former home of Hunger-N-Thirst, a restaurant near Franklin & Marshall College that closed in April.

Adam Chamberland, head brewer and majority owner of Cartel Brewing & Blending, said he hopes to open sometime in November in the new spot at 920 Landis Ave. in Manheim Township. Chamberland said the move will nearly triple his space, giving him room to expand his brewing operation, utilize a full commercial kitchen and offer outside seating at a large patio.

Cartel Brewing & Blending opened in spring 2021 at 928 N. Prince St., a 2,000-square-foot building near Neptune Diner in Lancaster city. It features a variety of beer styles which can be customized by blending.

Hunger-N-Thirst debuted in 2013 as a gastropub that included a small grocery store and bottle shop. Operations were curtailed after the pandemic and the restaurant owned by brothers Andrew and David Neff closed in late April. The Neffs still own the property and will be leasing it to Chamberland.