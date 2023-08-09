Workwear and outdoor clothing retailer Carhartt will open a new company store at Park City Center.

The store will take a 3,500-square foot space in the Fountain Shoppes, a strip of stores near JC Penney that have outside entrances. Carhartt will occupy a space next to White House Black Market, which was the onetime home of a Banana Republic store.

The new Carhartt store is slated to open by October, a mall spokesperson said.

Known for its heavy-duty jackets, coats, shirts and hunting apparel, Carhartt sells its products through a variety of retailers and also operates 36 of its own company stores. The only other Carhartt company store in Pennsylvania is near Pittsburgh.

