The owner of Café 301 has announced plans to close the Columbia café in early December and then shift to operating a food trailer.

Laurie Newman, who opened the café with Southern-style dishes in fall 2018, announced recently that its last day will be Dec. 4.

“Four years ago, my dream became a reality,” Newman wrote in a Facebook post announcing the plans to close. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the diverse group of customers within the Cafe 301 community. I have been blessed by your ongoing support during trying times for us all.”

Newman said she made the decision to close the café “after much prayer and consideration,” describing the opening of the food trailer as something that has her “beyond excited.”

“In the new year or even sooner, Café 301 will exist as a fully operational mobile food trailer. Cafe 301 can now come to an area near you!” she wrote. “This is not the end, but a beginning to another chapter in my life.”

Café 301 has seating for about 35, including a window counter, tables and lounge seats. It occupies the first floor of the former Jack Horner Shoe Store, a property that has been renovated completely by Columbia developers Don and Becky Murphy.

Don Murphy said “a number of interested parties” are now considering leasing the space.