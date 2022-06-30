Cabalar Meat Co., which has a restaurant in downtown Lancaster, is opening a seasonal weekend beer hall in west Lancaster city.

The beer hall, which debuts Saturday, will operate Friday and Saturday evenings in a one-time auto body shop at 422 Ruby St.

With table seating for around 100, the beer hall will feature burgers, fries and milkshakes from a new Cabalar food truck that will be parked inside. East Petersburg-based Mad Chef Craft Brewing will sell beer from a mobile tap system. Mad Chef also sells beer from a spot inside Cabalar’s 325 N. Queen St. restaurant.

Steven Cabalar, who opened Cabalar Meat Co. in 2018 with his wife Lianne, said he plans to operate the Ruby Street beer hall into the fall, but doesn’t have a specific closing date.