Butter and Bean, a coffee and bake shop in Southern Market, will be opening a second location by expanding to Tanger Outlet. The new cafe will replace Hershey Farm Cafe & Bakery, which closed last month after a Jan. 10 fire at the main Hershey Farm complex in Strasburg Township.

Butter and Bean, which had previously been planning to open a cafe in Lancaster city at 324 E. Walnut St., changed its plans when the cafe space became available at Tanger in East Lampeter Township, owner Jessica Tuno said.

The cafe at Tanger is slated to open in early April, Tuno said. Besides the new location, plans for the cafe remain the same. It will still offer items featured at the Butter and Bean coffee shop at Southern Market in downtown Lancaster, including butter lattes and egg, bacon and cheese pastries. It will also have breakfast sandwiches and scrambled egg bowls as well as flatbread pizza, salads and soups.

Deryl Stoltzfus, an owner of Hershey Farm, said the cafe at Tanger closed Jan. 15 because baked goods, bread, soups and other items sold at the cafe were prepared at the restaurant and bakery that were destroyed by the fire.