Butter and Bean, a coffee and bake shop with a location in Lancaster city’s Southern Market, has expanded with a scheduled Friday opening of a cafe at Tanger Outlets.

The new shop at the East Lampeter Township shopping center features a variety of coffee drinks as well as smoothies, frappes and teas. It also has breakfast sandwiches, scrambled egg bowls, flatbread pizza, soups, salads, and egg, bacon and cheese pastries. The cafe has seating for around 25.

Butter and Bean is owned by Jessica Tuno, who opened her shop at Southern Market when the historic farmers market reopened in January 2022 as a food hall.

At Tanger Outlets, Butter and Bean replaces Hershey Farm Cafe & Bakery, which closed in January after a fire at the main Hershey Farm complex in Strasburg Township.

Butter and Bean Address: 307 Stanley K. Tanger Dr., Suite 307 (Tanger Outlets), East Lampeter Township. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Info: 717-546-7535, butterandbeanpa.com, facebook.com/chefjessiecaters.