Bulls Head Public House in Lititz has opened a seasonal, weekend beer garden at Kissel Valley Farm, near Lancaster Airport.

The Bulls Head Beer Garden features a mobile bar with a rotating menu of beer, wine and craft cocktails on tap. There also will be live music and food trucks. Admission is $5 per person.

Hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through October.

With space for up to 100 customers at picnic tables, patrons are also encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Kissel Valley Farm is a 21-acre farmette at 645 E. Oregon Road, which has a vineyard as well as a 3-acre wildflower field, a honeybee apiary and a bluebird house trail. Wyndridge Farm previously hosted a seasonal beer garden at Kissel Valley.