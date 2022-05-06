The owner of Bulls Head Public House Lititz is buying Rooster Street Butcher and plans to maintain Rooster Street’s restaurant and taproom while replacing the actual butcher shop with a brewery.

The sale of Rooster Street’s property at 11 S. Cedar St. and the restaurant and taproom that operates there is expected to be finalized by late June, according to David Stoudt, who owns Bulls Head Public House at 14 E. Main St. Stoudt did not disclose the agreed-upon price.

Stoudt said he plans to set up a brewery in part of the Cedar Street property that currently houses the production facility for Rooster Street Butcher. The brewery plan received approvals last month from the Lititz Borough zoning hearing board.

While the timing of the brewery’s opening is dependent on when Rooster Street owners Tony and Kristina Page wind up butchery operations at the site, Stoudt said he expects to be serving beer by the beginning of 2023.

Stoudt said he will either hire a brewer to set up a new operation at Cedar Street or get an established brewer to work out of the site. Bullshead Brew House is the legal name for the new brewery, but Stoudt said it may actually do business under a name that’s yet to be determined.

The operations of the Rooster Street restaurant and taproom will continue uninterrupted under new ownership, with Tony Page staying on for at least a year. Other employees will be offered new jobs.

Rooster Street Butcher operates as a satellite location for Thistle Finch Distillery, which allows for the sale of any Pennsylvania-produced beer, wine or liquor at the site. Such a partnership would not be legally necessary once the new brewery opens, but Stoudt said he plans to maintain the collaboration with the Lancaster distillery.

Rooster Street Butcher also operates stands at Lancaster Central Market and in The Market at Wilbur, neither of which are included in the sale. The Pages, who are mulling options for the future of their butcher operation, said there won’t be any changes “at this time” to either stand as they consider what to do next.

Rooster Street Butcher originally opened in Elizabethtown in 2012 as Rooster Street Provisions. The full-service butcher moved to Lititz in 2015 where it added a café that they eventually expanded into the current restaurant and bar.