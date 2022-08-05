A gun shop that specializes in applying customizable graphics to firearms has opened in Upper Leacock Township.

Bulldog Hydrographics & Firearms has opened at 349 Main St., Suite 107, taking a 1,200-square-foot spot in The Meadowbrook Shopping Center.

Bulldog Hydrographics & Firearms sells sporting and hunting rifles as well as handguns and accessories. The shop also offers custom paint jobs for guns, including camouflage, American flags or designs specific to a customer. That specialized service applying coatings and graphics to guns is what prompted Jason Tragis to open the shop with his wife, Kelly, in the first place.

Tragis formerly worked at an auto body shop where he did custom paint jobs, work that led him to offer custom paint jobs for more items, including firearms. Since he needed a federal firearms license to work on guns, Tragis said he decided to open his own gun shop featuring that service, which includes a method that applies designs using a water transfer process.

In addition to offering customization for his own retail customers, Tragis does some design work for other gun shops from a shop at his Mount Joy home. His two sons help at the shop.