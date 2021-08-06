Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard, which has a winery and event venue south of Quarryville, will be adding a second location in Lampeter where it plans to revive the Lampeter Café and open a wine tasting room.

Debbie Helm, who owns Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard with her husband Ken, said they plan to open the tasting room in early November at a 60-seat event building that was added to the 1702 Lampeter Road property in 2017. It will feature wine, beer, hard cider and snacks.

When the tasting room opens, the Lampeter Café space will become a made-to-order bakery where there will be some special events in rooms that can be used for private functions. Eventually, Helm said they plan to take over restaurant operations at Lampeter Café, while offering space for private events.

Lampeter Café first opened in October 2017 following extensive renovations and additions to a circa-1765 house by Keith and Lisa Reinhart, who bought the property in 2012. The Reinharts operated the roughly 90-seat café until Ryan and Janae Dagen, owners of Speckled Hen café in Strasburg, took over in November 2019. The Dagens ended café operations in September.

Because of a deed restriction, Lampeter Café won’t be able to serve pizza, sandwiches or subs. Helm said alternatives like wraps and open-faced sandwiches mean the restriction won’t be too onerous. Private events hosted at the café space would not be subject to the deed restriction.