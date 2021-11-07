Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard, which has a winery south of Quarryville, has opened a new tasting room in West Lampeter Township.

The new Britain Hill at the Livery offers seating for about 65 in an event space added in 2017 to the 1702 Lampeter Road property. Before opening, owners Ken and Debbie Helm installed a bar and new shelving in the Livery, which is next to the former Lampeter Café, which they are also leasing.

Britain Hill at the Livery features the winery’s 30-some labels, including white, fruit and dessert wines as well as port-style and sparkling wines. Pastries, chocolate, pretzels and other snacks are also available. Wine slushies and a handful of local beers will also be served.

The Helms said they are still considering what to offer long-term in the former Lampeter Café building. Until the end of the year it will host Tempting Treats, a bakery that offers cakes, cookies and cupcakes. Upstairs rooms at the café building will be available for rentals, and the building will also host a variety of other events, including a 17-vendor maker’s market around Black Friday.

Debbie Helm said a vendor marketplace is a possible long-term use for the building, which could also become a coffee shop or sit-down restaurant. Customer suggestions will be factored into any decision about what to do with the space, the Helms said.

Lampeter Café first opened in October 2017 following extensive renovations and additions to a circa-1765 house by Keith and Lisa Reinhart, who bought the property in 2012. The Reinharts operated the roughly 90-seat café until Ryan and Janae Dagen, owners of Speckled Hen café and Bespoke Brewing in Strasburg, took over in November 2019. The Dagens ended café operations in September 2020.