A year-and-a-half after it was reopened by a longtime employee, Bright’s Restaurant in Ephrata Borough is closing again.

Known for its broasted chicken and traditional breakfast menu, the diner at 1025 State St. closed for the first time in October 2021 after being operated for 55 years by a member of the Bright family. Beverly Mellinger, who had worked at the restaurant for eight years, reopened it in January 2022, keeping most of its traditional menu items.

Now, citing trouble hiring employees and wanting to spend more time with her own family, Mellinger says she will close Bright’s Restaurant on June 4.

“Due to lack of staff, I can’t continue at this pace and be able to be present for my son,” Mellinger wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “With all of this being said, it’s been an absolute blast the past year-and-a-half, I appreciate everyone’s support and the incredible support from my staff.”

John Bright Sr. opened Bright’s Restaurant in 1966 after helping his dad, Edward, with the Sugar Bowl in Millersville and the former Ed’s Diner in Ephrata. For about 10 years before it closed for the first time, Bright’s Restaurant was operated by Bright’s two sons, John Jr. and Eric.

John Bright Sr. still owns the 3-acre property that includes storage units behind the restaurant. He did not return a phone message asking about his plans for the restaurant property that he had been leasing to Mellinger.