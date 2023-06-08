A working brewery has replaced the butcher shop at Rooster Street Butcher in Lititz, which will continue to evolve and expand under its new owner.

Beer production began last week at the 11 S. Cedar St. restaurant that is owned by David Stoudt, who also owns Bulls Head Public House and Lititz Springs Inn, both at 14 E. Main St. in Lititz.

The first production beer, a house-made American pale ale, will be available later this week at Rooster Street Butcher. That will be followed by an English wheat beer, an English mild beer and a stout as production ramps up. The beer produced using the new brewery’s three-barrel system will also eventually be available at Bulls Head Public House and then be distributed to select country clubs and restaurants in Lancaster County, Stoudt said.

In addition to beginning to brew its own beer, Rooster Street Butcher recently received state approval to use a new “R” restaurant liquor license at the restaurant that will allow it to offer any wine, beer or spirits. Previously Rooster Street only offered Pennsylvania-made products through a partnership with Lancaster-based Thistle Finch Distillery, which had one of its satellite locations at the restaurant.

In addition to setting up the brewery operation and making some menu changes, Stoudt said he plans to eventually expand the restaurant by adding an upstairs area that will include a beer garden. Those expansions, which he said wouldn’t happen until next year, would give the restaurant seating for more than 100.

The roughly 50-seat restaurant was opened in 2015 by Tony and Kristina Page, who sold it to Stoudt last summer and helped run it until early this year. The Pages began their business in Elizabethtown in 2012 as a butcher shop.