A Nordic-themed home goods store will be replacing Boutique Tana Kaya, a Lancaster city women’s clothing store that will be closing Aug. 6.

Tana Kaya, which has operated at 305 N. Queen St. since 2015, will become the home of Drøm, which will feature a Scandinavian and Nordic-inspired collection of home goods, small camping gear and barware.

An early September opening is planned for Drøm, which will be owned by Tyler Graybeal, operator of Sweetish Candy next door at 301 N. Queen St.

Featuring a variety of Swedish candies, Sweetish Candy originally opened in 2019 at 356 N. Queen St. before moving to its current location in April 2022. Sweetish Candy also recently opened a retail store at its Manheim Township candy warehouse at 278 Granite Run Drive.

Tana Kaya owners Scott and Sherry Soost moved their business to Lancaster from Quakertown, buying the Queen Street property in 2014 and then living above the store. The Soosts said they plan to continue living upstairs as they rent out the first-floor retail space to Graybeal.