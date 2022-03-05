Bob’s Barbecue is now open in East Lampeter Township, replacing Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in a spot across Route 30 from The Shops at Rockvale.

The restaurant at 2481 Lincoln Highway East features smoked meats served in sandwiches or as part of platters. The available meats are pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, chicken breast and Polish sausage. Sides include baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and fried okra.

Bob’s Barbecue smokes all its meats on site and also offers catering.

Bob’s Barbecue is an independent barbecue restaurant owned by Scott Lefever.

Bob’s Barbecue Address: 2481 Lincoln Highway East. Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Info.: 717-435-8549, bobsbarbecuepa.com.