Boba Thai Café has opened in Lancaster city with bubble tea and a variety of Asian-inspired dishes.

Boba Thai Café occupies the glassed-in café space at 400 N. Prince St. that is the former home of Café di Vetro, which closed last September.

The new café features an extensive drinks menu focused on bubble tea, or boba tea, a traditional Taiwanese drink with a milk or fruit base that is served with chewy tapioca balls. Tea flavors include passion fruit, peach, kiwi, brown sugar and blueberry. There are also a variety of coffee drinks.

The food menu includes meatball subs, grilled cheese and tuna wraps as well as burrito bowls and flatbreads. There are stir fry and fried rice dishes as well as breakfast items such as yogurt and oatmeal. Sides include banh mi fries and Thai fries.

Boba Thai Café has seating for around 60 on three levels, including first-floor space for around 30 that includes spots at window counters as well as high-topped tables. The second- and third-level balconies have some lounge seating as well as small counters. There’s also an outside patio.

Boba Thai Café is owned by Nick and Shana Hmel. It is managed by Shana Hmel, who has experience working in restaurants but more recently had a job in accounting. Her husband works in corporate retail as a loss prevention specialist.

Boba Thai Café occupies retail space in the headquarters building for T.W. Ponessa & Associates, a counseling firm owned by Tom Ponessa, who opened Café di Vetro with his wife Donna. The Ponessas also formerly owned Amorette, a French and Asian inspired restaurant across the street at 401 N. Prince St. that is now the home of 401 Prime, a steakhouse operated by new owners.

Boba Thai Cafe Address: 400 N. Prince St., Lancaster city Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Info: 717-517-7974, bobathaicafe.com, “Boba Thai Café” on Facebook, Instagram.com/boba_thai_cafe