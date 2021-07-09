Blue Collar Restaurant & Bar has opened near Landisville after a major renovation to a banquet room at Four Seasons Golf Club.

The restaurant at 949 Church St. occupies the former “window room” in the clubhouse which has been remade into a 170-seat restaurant with a mix of seating at a bar, booths and tables. The work included taking out the former drop ceiling, removing some walls and adding a U-shaped bar.

Begun last fall, renovations were overseen by owners Kevin White and Rob Billas who also turned a former snack shop at the golf club into Mack’s Café, which opened in the spring. They also handle event catering in two other banquet rooms at the complex where they is seating for around 300.

The restaurant menu features burgers, cheese steasks and subs as well as steak, chicken and seafood entrees. There’s also a variety of salads as well as poke and acai bowls. Appetizers include fish tacos, fried cheese curds and nachos. The spicy tuna sushi tots were inspired by a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, where White saw something similar on the menu.

Billas is the former owner of Fiorentino’s and knows White from when he was the restaurant’s general manager about 15 years ago. White left the restaurant and launched his own ticketing agency, which he continues to operate. The two remained friends and in the spring of March 2020 and began making plans for a possible distillery where they could make their own spirits and also be able to serve any PA-produced beer, wine or spirits.

White and Billas dropped the distillery plans when they learned about the space at the Four Seasons Golf Club, which is owned by East Hempfield Township and is across the road from Hempfield RecCenter.

White said a local distillery wouldn’t work at the golf course since they wouldn’t be able to serve some popular national brands of beer. The property is owned by East Hempfield Township and has a restaurant liquor license that being used as part of the lease agreement.