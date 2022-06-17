Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary, a Lancaster city coffee shop that features drinks mixed with medical herbs, is closing next week.

The last day for the 15-seat café at 401 W. Walnut St. is Friday, June 24.

“It is with a bittersweet tune that we sing the end of Blade and Spade’s song,” owner Alyssa Miller posted on the shop’s Facebook page. “We are proud of what we built here, and we are grateful for all of the bountiful connections we have made.

Blade & Spade opened in September 2020. Besides drinks mixed with herbs, it offers a food menu made with fresh ingredients, foraged foods and produce. It recently featured strawberry torte and sausage, egg and cheese bites. It also sells herbs in bulk.