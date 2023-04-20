Bistro 2two2, a new restaurant at Eden Resort & Suites, will open early next month as a replacement for Garfield’s restaurant, which closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The new restaurant at the Manheim Township hotel is scheduled to debut May 8 following renovations that include the installation of a new pizza oven, the relocation of a bar and the addition of an outdoor patio with room for about 60. Inside, Bistro 2two2 will have seating for around 140.

Since Garfield’s closed, the space hadn’t been open to the public and had only been occasionally used for hotel events, explained Steve Sikking, managing partner for Eden Resort & Suites.

Sikking said the forced closures during the pandemic turned into an opportunity to rethink the restaurant offerings at Garfield’s. Bistro 2two2 is more of a gastropub that will be welcoming to families but not as focused on families as Garfield’s, Sikking said. The menu at Bistro 2two2 will include pizza as well as a variety of other small plates and appetizers as well as burgers and salads.