The owners of Bespoke Brewing are expanding with a new brewpub near their current location in Strasburg Township.

Bespoke Brewing has begun renovations on the former Isaac’s Restaurant space in the Shops at Traintown, a commercial strip a few hundred feet west of Bespoke Brewing’s location at 242 Gap Road. Issac’s closed in September 2022.

The new Bespoke Brewing brewpub will have seating for around 100 and will offer an expanded food menu that will include traditional pub fare. There will also be an outdoor beer garden with a play area for families.

Bespoke Brewing is owned by Ryan and Janae Dagen, who also own Speckled Hen, a coffee shop they opened in 2015 at 141 E. Main St. in Strasburg Borough. Bespoke Brewing has a small taproom in a second-floor space above Speckled Hen. The head brewer for Bespoke Brewing is Jon Sager, who is also a partner in the business.

The new brewpub for Bespoke Brewing is expected to open by the fall, Ryan Dagen said. Once it debuts, the current brewpub in a former train station building will become the production area, although it may occasionally be used for private events.

Bespoke Brewing Brew Pub Address: 226 Gap Road, Strasburg (Shops at Traintown) Expected opening: by fall Info.: 717-288-2255, bespokebrewingco.com, facebook.com/BespokeBrewingCo