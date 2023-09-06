Bespoke Brewing has opened a new, larger taproom near its original brewery in Strasburg Township.

The new Bespoke Brewing taproom at 226 Gap Road replaces Isaac’s Restaurant in the Shops of Traintown, a shopping center that includes the Choo Choo Barn. The new taproom is just a few hundred feet west of Bespoke Brewing’s original brewpub at 242 Gap Road, which is now closed to the public and will be used for production only.

The new Bespoke Brewing brewpub has seating for around 100 and offers an expanded food menu that includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, fish and chips, nachos and salads. There is also an outdoor beer garden with a play area for families.

Bespoke Brewing is owned by Ryan and Janae Dagen, who also own Speckled Hen, a coffee shop they opened in 2015 at 141 E. Main St. in Strasburg Borough. The Dagens opened Bespoke Brewing in August 2021. The head brewer for Bespoke Brewing is Jon Sager, who is also a partner in the business.

The Dagens bought the Shops at Traintown shopping center in April for $2.2 million and then updated some parts of the center as well as renovating the former Isaac’s restaurant for their taproom. Isaac’s closed in September 2022.

