A brewpub has opened in Strasburg following the renovation of a onetime railroad building near the Strasburg Rail Road.

Bespoke Brewing occupies a 1,300-square-foot building at 242 Gap Road, just west of Strasburg Railroad. With the road on one side and railroad tracks on the other, the circa-1920 building is angled to line up with the tracks. It was most recently the home of a scooter rental business, Strasburg Scooters, which has moved to a new spot in Strasburg, and had also been used by a train store.

Bespoke Brewing is owned by Ryan and Janae Dagen, who also own Speckled Hen, a Strasburg coffee shop they opened in 2015. The head brewer is Jon Sager, who is also a partner in the brewpub.

Ryan Dagen said he and his wife long wanted to own a brewpub as well as a coffee shop, adding they were glad to find a spot in their hometown of Strasburg.

Bespoke Brewing opened with eight beers on tap but eventually plans to offer 10 at a time, including pilsners, ales, lagers, sours, stouts and IPAs. Beer will also eventually sold by the can and wine from Britain Hill Vineyard and hard cider from Wyndrige Farms is also available.

The food menu features smoked pork barbecue with nachos, served in a sandwich, or paired with macaroni and cheese.

Bespoke Brewing has seating inside for 24, including six at a bar. A patio with space for around 20 is situated next to a siding where Strasburg Rail Road parks some rail cars. Patio customers are served through via an overhead door at the back.

Bespoke Brewing is now open only Friday and Saturday nights because only four of the planned 10 brewing tanks have been delivered. Operating hours – as well as the beer production – will be expanded when the rest of the brewing equipment arrives. The beer will also eventually be available at the Speckled Hen.

Ryan Dagen said it cost around $300,000 to buy and renovate the building, and another $100,000-plus for brewing and restaurant equipment.