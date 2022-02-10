Bert’s Bottle Shop, which featured a wide variety of imported and craft beers, is now closed in Millersville.

The shop at 369 Comet Drive originally opened in 2017, taking a spot near Sheetz in Millersville Commons. The closure was announced in a Facebook post that said the lease had expired for the space and described a search for a new location.

“Please don't think of this as ‘Good Bye’ but rather ‘See You Again Soon’ while we lock down a new location to continue our quest to provide you with the great experience you have come to expect from your friends at Bert's,” the Feb. 3 post said.

Messages left for owner Alberto Flores were not returned but an employee confirmed that bottle shop’s last day was Feb. 3. Bert’s Bottle Shop has subsequently sold off some furniture and equipment, items that were advertised on its Facebook page.

Bert’s Bottle Shop had more than 350 beers, ciders and ales and featured 16 taps. It had a special focus on Belgian beers as well as Trappist beers brewed in monasteries. Its food menu featured flatbreads, with a variety of toppings, including pork and sauerkraut, pesto, and beef braised with Guinness beer.