Deerfoot Vineyards and Winery is going to be opening a wine shop in downtown Lancaster.

Slated to open by late March, Deerfoot Downtown at 348 N. Queen St. will feature wine and mead from the Berks County vineyard and winery that launched in 2015 on the Brown family’s farm north of Reading. Owners are Dan and Jaime Brown, along with Dan’s father, David.

Dan Brown oversees winemaking at Deerfoot, which features a variety of red and white wines as well as fruit wine, fortified wine and mead. Deerfoot Downtown will be the first stand-alone retail shop away from Deerfoot, which sells products at several farmers markets in the Reading, Allentown and Philadelphia areas. Deerfoot also has a tasting room at its vineyard.

Deerfoot Downtown takes a spot that was most recently occupied by The Pop’D Shop, a seller of popcorn, soda pop and ice pops. Before that, Perkup & Co. had a coffee shop in the space that was the longtime home of Ziggy’s Magic Shop, which closed in 2013.