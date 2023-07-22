The brother of the owner of Bellia’s Pizza near Harrisburg has opened his own restaurant in West Donegal Township

Bellia’s Pizza II debuted last week at 1075 Turnpike Road, just west of Elizabethtown. It is owned by Kevin Bellia, whose brother, Angelo, opened Bellia’s Pizza about two years ago at 2256 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County. The two restaurants have the same menu of pizza, hot and cold subs, wraps, salads and pasta dishes.

The small restaurant building at 1075 Turnpike Road was previously a location for Carini Pizza. Before it was a pizza shop, the building was home to several bars, including The Den, The Spot, The Smoke Haus Tavern and The Village Inn.