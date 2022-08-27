Beer Wall on Prince, a Lancaster city restaurant that featured self-service beer, will be closing.

That last day for the restaurant at 114 N. Prince St. will be Friday, Sept. 2.

“The past two years have been a hell of a ride and each and every one of you made it worth it,” read a Facebook post announcing the closure.

Beer Wall on Prince opened in November 2020 with a refillable card-based system that allowed customers to dispense their own beer from a row of 28 taps. The 70-seat restaurant took the former home of Pour restaurant, which closed in July 2019.

Beer Wall on Prince was originally slated to open in March 2020 but had to put those plans on hold because of state-imposed restrictions on restaurants meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Owner Josue Matos said he incurred costs while the restaurant was forced to stay closed but didn’t qualify for federal pandemic relief because he hadn’t actually opened.

“It was extremely bad timing to open a restaurant,” he said. “The pandemic was really tough on Lancaster, and we’ve just never bounced back. We tried and tried and tried.”

Matos continues to operate Beer Wall on Penn, a similar restaurant in West Reading that opened before Beer Wall on Prince.