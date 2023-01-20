Barstools & Billiards, which features furniture and games for home recreation rooms, is closing its Manheim Township store.

The store at 1400 Manheim Pike sells pool tables, ping pong tables and barstools. Its last day will be Friday, Jan. 27.

Barstools & Billiards is owned by Fred and Sherry O’Neill, who also own Rocky Springs Entertainment Center, a bowling alley and restaurant just south of Lancaster city. Fred O’Neill said they are closing Barstools & Billiards so they can concentrate on their other business.

The couple owns the building Barstools & Billiards is housed in and plan to lease out their space to a retail tobacco supply shop. Two years ago, the O’Neills subdivided their 7,600-square-foot building to create a 3,500-square-foot retail space for Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center, which will operate next to the new tobacco shop.

Barstools & Billiards, which opened in 1989, previously operated out of locations in East Hempfield Township and Lancaster city. It moved to its current space next to Lyndon Diner in 2005.