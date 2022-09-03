The Barking Baron, a small boutique store featuring treats and supplies for dogs, has opened in Manheim.

The store, which occupies a spot at 12 N. Market Square just west of Main Street, sells collars, leads, toys and treats for dogs and also sells dog-themed coffee and clothing for dog owners.

The Barking Baron is owned by Deneen Ostasewski, a longtime dog lover who had previously worked as a nurse for 30 years. For the past six years, Ostasewski was a school nurse at Doe Run Elementary School in the Manheim Central School District where she was known as “Nurse O.”