An owner of Passenger Coffee is making plans for a new bar in a historic property right next to the Lancaster County Courthouse.

Bar Cassius would occupy 40 E. Grant St., a circa-1891 building that was originally a hotel and tavern but which has been professional office space since the late 1970s.

Bar Cassius will offer a food menu and feature cocktails made with tea and spirits, according to Kyle Sollenberger, a partner in the project who is also an owner of Commons Company.

Commons Company, which will manage Bar Cassius, owns Passenger Coffee, Prince Street Café, Merrymaker Catering, Necessary Coffee and Commissary Kitchen & Bakery.

Partnering with Sollenberger on Bar Cassius are Jonathan Shirey and the owners of the property - which extends to King Street and includes the Woodstream headquarters - Kris Kaufman and Dan Gotwalt.

The first and second floor of Bar Cassius will have seating for around 70 across four rooms: The Bar, The Library, The Parlour and The Tasting Room. The third floor will be turned into suites for short-term stays.

Sollenberger declined to comment on the cost to develop the bar, which he hopes will open in the first quarter of 2023 at the corner of Grant Street and Lenox Lane.

Sollenberger said Bar Cassius will pay homage to Wagner’s Café, a hotel and tavern that was described as “the handsomest bar room in the city” in an August 1891 Lancaster New Era story on its opening. “Inside everything is finished in the finest style,” the story said.

Wagner’s Café operated for about three decades and then the 40 E. Grant St. building was largely vacant until it was redeveloped for professional offices.

The building had most recently been leased to Goldberg & Beyer, a law firm whose attorneys have relocated. Alan Goldberg and Adam Szilagyi are now at Szilagyi Law, a new firm at 8 N. Queen St., and Robert Beyer has set up shop at 53 N. Duke St.

Bar Cassius’ name is derived from the first name of C. Emlen Urban, the famed Lancaster architect who designed the building.

On Tuesday, Lancaster City Council unanimously approved a liquor license transfer request for Bar Cassius. The restaurant liquor license is coming from Brady’s Pub, the Earl Township bar and restaurant that closed in March.

— LNP Correspondent Sara Melissa Frost contributed to this report.