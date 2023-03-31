Babylon Kebab Grill, a Middle Eastern takeout restaurant, has opened in downtown Lancaster.

Babylon Kebab Grill is located in Suite 7 of Place Marie, a mini-indoor mall at 52 N. Queen St. It occupies a spot that had previously been a VIP area of Arabian Knight Hookah & Coffee Lounge, whose owners, Ehsan and Nada Al-Hussaini, renovated the space for Babylon Kebab Grill.

Babylon Kebab Grill has a menu of kebab, shawarma and falafel sandwiches as well as kebab and shawarma platters. There are also appetizers such as hummus, baba ganoush (roasted eggplant spread) and labneh (yogurt cheese) served with pita bread or pita chips.

Arabian Knight Hookah & Coffee, which opened in 2012, previously offered only a limited food menu of appetizers. Ehsan Al-Hussani said opening the takeout restaurant was a way to augment business in the hookah lounge, which he said has suffered since July 2020 when the minimum age to buy tobacco products in Pennsylvania went from 18 to 21.

While Babylon Kebab Grill doesn’t have its own seating area, customers can sit in the lounge areas of Arabian Knight Hookah & Coffee.

Babylon Kebab Grill Address: 52 N. Queen St., Suite 7 (Place Marie Mall). Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Info: 717-517-7355, babylonkebabgrill.com, instagram.com/babylonkebabgrill