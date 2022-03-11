Azul Mexican Boutique, which features handmade clothing and accessories, has opened a new store at Park City Center.

The store in the J.C. Penney wing sells colorful dresses, shirts, ponchos, scarves and jewelry made by artisans in Mexico. There are also boots, hats and jewelry.

Owned by Erika Ruiz, Azul Mexican Boutique previously operated temporary holiday stores at Park City, but has now opened permanently.

Azul Mexican Boutique also has stands at two local vendor marketplaces: Prussian Street Arcade in Manheim and Keystone Artisan Werks in Columbia.