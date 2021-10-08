National auto parts chain Autozone will replace a recently closed furniture store in Lancaster Shopping Center.

Rotana Furniture, which opened in November 2020 at 1645 Lititz Pike, closed last week. It will be replaced by Autozone, according to Federal Realty, the owner of the Manheim Township shopping center.

Lisa Geiger, a representative for Baltimore-based Federal Realty, said Rotana had only been on a temporary lease. Autozone is expected to get possession of the building in January, with a possible opening in late summer or early fall 2022, Geiger said.

The Lancaster Shopping Center store will be the eighth in Lancaster County for Memphis-based AutoZone, which has more than 6,400 stores in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Owned by Kal Froukh, Rotana Furniture also has locations in Philadelphia and Reading. It sells living room sets, beds and mattresses. The spot Rotana Furniture had in Lancaster was the longtime former home of Michaels, an arts and craft retailer that’s now in the nearby Shoppes at Belmont.